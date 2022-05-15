2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire at Geauga County auto body shop was most likely accidental

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News viewers said they could see the smoke from miles away.

Friday afternoon, Excalibur Body Shop in Auburn Township went up in flames after a car caught fire inside the building.

“Kind of amazing, something would happen on Friday the 13th,” said one eyewitness who did not want to be identified on camera.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at Excalibur Auto Body on Washington Street in Auburn Township.

No injuries were reported, according to Auburn Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Mike Cardaman, and the fire did not spread to any nearby buildings.

Fire officials tell 19 News there were some challenges in putting the fire out when a Hiram firetruck went to get additional water (with sirens on, light flashing) a driver attempted to go around the truck and hit it. No one was hurt and charges are not expected at this time.

Cardaman said there were five counties present battling the blaze.

Fire officials will continue investigating but they do believe the fire was accidental and not suspicious.

Business is closed until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

