2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

House fire in Streetsboro causes $200,000 in damages, officials say

A house fire in Streetsboro that caused $200,000 worth of damages was from accidental causes.
A house fire in Streetsboro that caused $200,000 worth of damages was from accidental causes.(Source: Streetsboro Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Fire Department determined a house fire that caused $200,000 worth of damages was from accidental causes, according to officials.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. on May 14 in the Hickory Ridge neighborhood, according to a post from the department’s official Facebook page.

Firefighters found that nobody was injured, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation, the post said.

This morning (5/14) at 7:08AM, Streetsboro Fire Department was alerted to heavy smoke within the Hickory Ridge...

Posted by Streetsboro Fire Department on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Crews were able to stop the fire from inside the house, the post said.

A family cat was missing from the area, but escaped the blazing home, officials said.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was presumably from “careless smoking,” adding that the damages to the home and surrounding homes will exceed $200,000, according to the Facebook post.

The Streetsboro Police Department, Streetsboro Water Department and the American Red Cross were also on scene to assist the fire department at the scene, which was cleared at 10:41 a.m. according to the post.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

A man is dead lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a pole on Cleveland’s East Side.
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Cleveland’s East side, police say
A man who led a woman on a high-speed chase throughout the city after stealing her car has...
Man still at large after car theft leads to high-speed chase in East Cleveland, police say
Person killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, CMHA says
Albert Wesley Varner
Missing Adult Alert canceled for Ohio man who reported being lost in Pennsylvania