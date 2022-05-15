House fire in Streetsboro causes $200,000 in damages, officials say

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro Fire Department determined a house fire that caused $200,000 worth of damages was from accidental causes, according to officials.

The fire happened around 7 a.m. on May 14 in the Hickory Ridge neighborhood, according to a post from the department’s official Facebook page.

Firefighters found that nobody was injured, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation, the post said.

This morning (5/14) at 7:08AM, Streetsboro Fire Department was alerted to heavy smoke within the Hickory Ridge... Posted by Streetsboro Fire Department on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Crews were able to stop the fire from inside the house, the post said.

A family cat was missing from the area, but escaped the blazing home, officials said.

Officials determined the cause of the fire was presumably from “careless smoking,” adding that the damages to the home and surrounding homes will exceed $200,000, according to the Facebook post.

The Streetsboro Police Department, Streetsboro Water Department and the American Red Cross were also on scene to assist the fire department at the scene, which was cleared at 10:41 a.m. according to the post.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.