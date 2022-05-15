2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 cars crash on I-90 after deer jumps on roadway, Bratenahl police say

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Six cars were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on I-90 in Bratenahl after a deer jumped on the roadway, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Eddy Road.

Bratenahl police said Cleveland EMS took two adults to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As crews worked to clear the crash, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) cameras showed two wheels of an SUV resting atop a pair of sedans.

Bratenahl police said the crash was cleared at 3 p.m. and traffic is no longer delayed.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

