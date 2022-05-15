2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man found dead in the back seat of a car in Tuscarawas County, police say

A man was found dead in the back seat of a car in Tuscarawas County. (Source WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found dead in the back seat of a car Sunday morning, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found in a car at 4:34 a.m. on May 15 on McKee Road near the Trinity Twin City Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the department.

At 0434 hours this morning, The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a vehicle sitting on McKee...

Posted by Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 15, 2022

Police say they believe the man is John Q. Bashline II, from Powhatan Point, according to the Facebook post.

Officers spoke to the family of Bashline, who said he was driving to the county, the post said.

Officers have asked anyone with information about Bashline, his whereabouts or his associates to call 330-339-2000.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

