More than 2,000 students graduated at Cleveland State University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was out with the old and in with the new at Cleveland State University, in more ways than one.

2,000 students graduated Saturday.

It was a huge milestone for Monica Hill and thousands of other students.

Their years of hard work and dedication paid off.

As for Hill, she completed her communications degree and has hopes of being an investigative reporter one day.

But the road to walking across the stage and getting her degree was not easy.

“My dad he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and he passed away the same day and literally a day after I didn’t have a place to go,” she said.

Hill refused to let her dad’s death stop her.

“His voice echoed in my heart and I just kept going and I worked hard & I received a lot of scholarships and I was actually able to graduate with honors,” she added.

The spring class of 2022 consists of graduate, under-graduate, and doctoral students.

Two ceremonies were held here at the Wolstein Center.

CSU’s new president Laura Bloomberg has some important advice for these graduates.

“Continue to be a learner you’ve been well prepared by Cleveland State University,” she said.

Bloomberg takes over next month for outgoing President, Harlan Sands.

After the speech, the student’s names were called, one by one.

Coming back to Hill, for her this is more than just a graduation.

She wants to motivate others by sharing her story.

“I just want to be an example to people and just show that if I can do it anyone can do it,” she said.

