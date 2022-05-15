Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms on the horizon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beneath a sun/clouds mix today we’ll see highs around 80.

Scattered showers and thunder won’t arrive until after this evening.

Expect showers and storms overnight along with lows in the upper 50s.

Monday will feature showers and storms - mainly early - with highs peaking around 70.

Under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 60s.

