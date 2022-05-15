Pedestrian fatally struck while walking on Richland County highway
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a pedestrian died late Friday after being hit while walking on a Richland County highway.
The highway patrol has identified the victim as 72-year-old Neil Miller, of Lexington, Ohio.
According to a news release, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 in Madison Township.
OSHP said Miller was walking along the northbound lane of the highway when a 40-year-old driver hit him.
Miller was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to the release.
The highway patrol will continue investigating.
