Pedestrian fatally struck while walking on Richland County highway

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a pedestrian died late Friday after being hit while walking on a Richland County highway.

The highway patrol has identified the victim as 72-year-old Neil Miller, of Lexington, Ohio.

According to a news release, the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 42 in Madison Township.

OSHP said Miller was walking along the northbound lane of the highway when a 40-year-old driver hit him.

Miller was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to the release.

The highway patrol will continue investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.