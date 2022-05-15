Police: 2 dead, 3 injured in Houston flea market shooting

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Texas police say at least two people were killed and three were injured during a shooting at a flea market.

The shooting occurred in a busy crowd at a flea market near 8720 Airline Drive in Houston, police said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said two people were confirmed dead at the scene and three, whose conditions are unknown, were transported to a hospital. They also said multiple shots were fired.

Two pistols were recovered from the scene, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

“For now, it appears the wounded were all likely participants in the altercation, no innocent bystanders injured as far as we know,” Gonzalez said.

