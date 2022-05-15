Video shows surging stream in North Canton as police warn of dangerous flooding

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Canton Police Department warned residents Saturday evening of dangerous high water in the city.

In a video posted around 8:20 p.m. to Facebook, Police Chief Frank Kemp Jr. advised of a surging stream at 7th Street and Marquardt Avenue.

“This is not a safe area to come through right now,” Kemp said in the video.

The stream had overflowed the roadway, the video shows, covering it beneath quickly moving water.

North Canton police on Sunday said the flooding has cleared and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.