1 dead in Summit County after being thrown from motorcycle

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in Akron, according to Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on May 14 near the intersection of South Arlington Road and Moore Road in Green, according to a news release.

A 56-year-old man was driving south on South Arlington when his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle ran off the right side of the road, sheriffs said.

After going off the road, the motorcycle struck a street sign and the man was thrown off the bike, officials said.

Officers said the man suffered fatal injuries after being thrown off the bike.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, officials confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

