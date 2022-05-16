2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 men arrested in connection of the death of a man in Tuscarawas County

Three men were arrested in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County,...
Three men were arrested in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell(Source: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were arrested in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The man, who police identified on Sunday as John Bashline, 37, from Powhatan Point, was found in a car at 4:34 a.m. on McKee Road near the Trinity Twin City Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Man found dead in the back seat of a car in Tuscarawas County, police say

Sheriffs said Bashline was shot in the chest prior to being found after an investigation by the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office.

Investigations and witness statements led to three men, who all told officers heavy drinking and the improper handling of a firearm was the cause of Bashline’s death, according to officials.

Police said the three men were initially dishonest with investigators.

Police said Dalbert Sanders, 36, will be charged with the shooting and a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Michael Reynolds, 37, is being held in consideration of charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.

Dominic Reynolds, 26, is also being held in consideration of charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.

The formal filing of charges will be determined by the Office of County Prosecutor Ryan Styer, police confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Members of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's cabinet gather outside after a two-day retreat in...
City of Cleveland pays consulting firm $21K for two-day staff retreat
Suspects leads several police agencies on a chase in 2 stolen cars in Lorain County
(Source: WOIO)
Pedestrian struck on I-90 in Cleveland
Maurco Toler (Source: Facebook)
Euclid police name 2nd suspect in death of 13-year-old boy
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos