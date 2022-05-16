3 men arrested in connection of the death of a man in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three men were arrested in connection to the death of a man found in Tuscarawas County, according to Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

The man, who police identified on Sunday as John Bashline, 37, from Powhatan Point, was found in a car at 4:34 a.m. on McKee Road near the Trinity Twin City Hospital, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Sheriffs said Bashline was shot in the chest prior to being found after an investigation by the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office.

Investigations and witness statements led to three men, who all told officers heavy drinking and the improper handling of a firearm was the cause of Bashline’s death, according to officials.

Police said the three men were initially dishonest with investigators.

Police said Dalbert Sanders, 36, will be charged with the shooting and a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Michael Reynolds, 37, is being held in consideration of charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.

Dominic Reynolds, 26, is also being held in consideration of charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, police said.

The formal filing of charges will be determined by the Office of County Prosecutor Ryan Styer, police confirmed.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.