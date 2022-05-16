2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An overnight crash on Cleveland’s East Side has sent three people to the hospital in varying conditions, according to EMS.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. Monday where downtown meets Asiatown at East 24th Street and Superior Avenue.

EMS said a 20-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition for treatment, and a second 20-year-old man was taken there in serious condition.

Emergency personnel took a 26-year-old woman to University Hospitals in stable condition, according to EMS.

The 19 News crew on scene reported one vehicle turned on its side and front-end damage to the other.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

