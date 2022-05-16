2 Strong 4 Bullies
38-year-old man killed in crash in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man died Saturday after a car crash in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Kolby Clark, of Cleveland.

Clark was pronounced dead at University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

The crash happened near the area of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

