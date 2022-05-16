38-year-old man killed in crash in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man died Saturday after a car crash in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Kolby Clark, of Cleveland.

Clark was pronounced dead at University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

The crash happened near the area of East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

