70 businesses seek to fill 1,500 positions at job fair in Solon

(WAVE 3 News)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Solon is hosting a job fair Thursday afternoon with more than 70 businesses committed to attend.

There are over 1,500 available positions, according to a news release, and on-site interviews will be offered.

The job fair is happening from noon to 4 p.m. at Solon Community Park, located at 6679 SOM Center Road.

Below is a list of participating businesses:

  • nVent
  • Cintas Corporation
  • Clean Express Car Wash
  • MFS Supply
  • Wraptite
  • Thrive Peer Recovery Services
  • North Coast Education Services
  • Superior Beverage Group
  • MP Biomedicals
  • Planet Fitness
  • Ohio Savings Bank
  • Gardiner Service Co
  • Anna Maria of Aurora
  • GED Integrated Solutions
  • Prostylez Hair and Barber Salon
  • Electro-Matic Ventures
  • Panera Bread
  • Tungsten Capital Partners
  • Liberty Steel
  • DMH USA
  • Kennametal
  • Solon Police Department
  • Supply Side USA
  • Giant Eagle
  • Chick-fil-A
  • King Nut Companies
  • Valtronic Technologies
  • Vitalia Active Adult Community
  • Home Instead
  • Smylie One Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
  • Swagelok
  • ePac Cleveland
  • Co-Ax Technology
  • Vector Technical
  • PrimeTime Personnel
  • Adecco
  • Integrity Staffing
  • Amotec Inc
  • Dollar Bank
  • Jobsquad Staffing
  • Radix Wire & Cable
  • Liberty Hill Apartments
  • Vintage Wine Distributor
  • Marriott Customer Engagement Center
  • The Mazel Company
  • Locus Fermentation Solutions
  • Sensical
  • Solon City Schools
  • Rusty Bucket
  • Brennan Industries
  • Buckeye Heating & Cooling
  • Federal Metal Company
  • RollHouse Solon
  • KinderCare
  • All Around Children
  • Middlefield Bank
  • Solivita of Stratford
  • Solon Rec and Grantwood Golf Course
  • InterDesign
  • Hattie Larlham
  • Nestle
  • Professional Placement Services
  • Surface Materials
  • AMP Robotics
  • Camp Bow Wow
  • Permatex

