70 businesses seek to fill 1,500 positions at job fair in Solon

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Solon is hosting a job fair Thursday afternoon with more than 70 businesses committed to attend.

There are over 1,500 available positions, according to a news release, and on-site interviews will be offered.

The job fair is happening from noon to 4 p.m. at Solon Community Park, located at 6679 SOM Center Road.

Below is a list of participating businesses:

nVent

Cintas Corporation

Clean Express Car Wash

MFS Supply

Wraptite

Thrive Peer Recovery Services

North Coast Education Services

Superior Beverage Group

MP Biomedicals

Planet Fitness

Ohio Savings Bank

Gardiner Service Co

Anna Maria of Aurora

GED Integrated Solutions

Prostylez Hair and Barber Salon

Electro-Matic Ventures

Panera Bread

Tungsten Capital Partners

Liberty Steel

DMH USA

Kennametal

Solon Police Department

Supply Side USA

Giant Eagle

Chick-fil-A

King Nut Companies

Valtronic Technologies

Vitalia Active Adult Community

Home Instead

Smylie One Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Swagelok

ePac Cleveland

Co-Ax Technology

Vector Technical

PrimeTime Personnel

Adecco

Integrity Staffing

Amotec Inc

Dollar Bank

Jobsquad Staffing

Radix Wire & Cable

Liberty Hill Apartments

Vintage Wine Distributor

Marriott Customer Engagement Center

The Mazel Company

Locus Fermentation Solutions

Sensical

Solon City Schools

Rusty Bucket

Brennan Industries

Buckeye Heating & Cooling

Federal Metal Company

RollHouse Solon

KinderCare

All Around Children

Middlefield Bank

Solivita of Stratford

Solon Rec and Grantwood Golf Course

InterDesign

Hattie Larlham

Nestle

Professional Placement Services

Surface Materials

AMP Robotics

Camp Bow Wow

Permatex

