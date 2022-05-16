70 businesses seek to fill 1,500 positions at job fair in Solon
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Solon is hosting a job fair Thursday afternoon with more than 70 businesses committed to attend.
There are over 1,500 available positions, according to a news release, and on-site interviews will be offered.
The job fair is happening from noon to 4 p.m. at Solon Community Park, located at 6679 SOM Center Road.
Below is a list of participating businesses:
- nVent
- Cintas Corporation
- Clean Express Car Wash
- MFS Supply
- Wraptite
- Thrive Peer Recovery Services
- North Coast Education Services
- Superior Beverage Group
- MP Biomedicals
- Planet Fitness
- Ohio Savings Bank
- Gardiner Service Co
- Anna Maria of Aurora
- GED Integrated Solutions
- Prostylez Hair and Barber Salon
- Electro-Matic Ventures
- Panera Bread
- Tungsten Capital Partners
- Liberty Steel
- DMH USA
- Kennametal
- Solon Police Department
- Supply Side USA
- Giant Eagle
- Chick-fil-A
- King Nut Companies
- Valtronic Technologies
- Vitalia Active Adult Community
- Home Instead
- Smylie One Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
- Swagelok
- ePac Cleveland
- Co-Ax Technology
- Vector Technical
- PrimeTime Personnel
- Adecco
- Integrity Staffing
- Amotec Inc
- Dollar Bank
- Jobsquad Staffing
- Radix Wire & Cable
- Liberty Hill Apartments
- Vintage Wine Distributor
- Marriott Customer Engagement Center
- The Mazel Company
- Locus Fermentation Solutions
- Sensical
- Solon City Schools
- Rusty Bucket
- Brennan Industries
- Buckeye Heating & Cooling
- Federal Metal Company
- RollHouse Solon
- KinderCare
- All Around Children
- Middlefield Bank
- Solivita of Stratford
- Solon Rec and Grantwood Golf Course
- InterDesign
- Hattie Larlham
- Nestle
- Professional Placement Services
- Surface Materials
- AMP Robotics
- Camp Bow Wow
- Permatex
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.