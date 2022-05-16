Akron bank robber jumps counter, orders everyone to the floor

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police and FBI agents are looking for the man who robbed a bank Saturday morning.

According to Akron police, the robbery happened at the Chase Bank in the 1800 block of Brittain Road around 9:30 a.m.

Akron bank robbery suspect ((Source: Akron police))

A clerk told police the armed suspect entered the bank, jumped the counter and ordered everyone to the floor.

He then demanded money and ordered the clerk to fill a bag with an undisclosed amount of money, said police.

After getting the cash, he fled the scene eastbound behind the bank, said police.

The suspect is only described as a Black man, 25-30-years-old, about 5′7″ fall and about 170 pounds.

