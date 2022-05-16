Akron to use $5.4M to pave 83 miles of roads

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has announced their full 2022 street resurfacing plan which will see 83 total miles paved throughout the city. The city has put $5.4 million dollars toward the effort.

Of the 83 miles, 38 were not completed in 2021. Public Works Manager Jim Hall said that all of the roads will be completed with no carryover expected to next year.

Each street resurfacing should last a few days at most, providing minimal issues for drivers.

A full list of the resurfacing plan can be found at the link here.

