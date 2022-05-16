2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Akron to use $5.4M to pave 83 miles of roads

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Akron has announced their full 2022 street resurfacing plan which will see 83 total miles paved throughout the city. The city has put $5.4 million dollars toward the effort.

Of the 83 miles, 38 were not completed in 2021. Public Works Manager Jim Hall said that all of the roads will be completed with no carryover expected to next year.

Each street resurfacing should last a few days at most, providing minimal issues for drivers.

A full list of the resurfacing plan can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

UH doctor explains how those impacted by Buffalo grocery store shooting can begin to heal
UH doctor explains how those impacted by Buffalo grocery store shooting can begin to heal
Beep, beep! STOP for school buses, okay?
Beep, beep! STOP for school buses, okay?
Ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on...
UH doctor explains how those impacted by Buffalo grocery store shooting can begin to heal
Councilwoman introducing legislation for drivers who pass school buses in North Ridgeville....
Beep, beep! STOP for school buses, okay?