Beep, beep! STOP for school buses, okay?

North Ridgeville Councilwoman Holly Swenk is introducing new legislation against violators
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -Holly Swenk, a mother and city council member in North Ridgeville, has been posting videos to Facebook of drivers ignoring school buses and plowing past them when stop signs are out.

Councilwoman introducing legislation for drivers who pass school buses in North Ridgeville. Holly Swenk says enough is enough.(WOIO-TV)

The law reads: “Drivers approaching a school bus from either direction should remember they are required to stop at least 10 feet back from buses displaying red flashing lights and an extended stop arm. Drivers may not resume driving until the school bus begins moving.”

“It’s been a problem for a long time even before they widened the road, people blowing off school buses, even before they widened the road, we had people just ignorantly blowing past those school buses and we ended up getting cameras but not all of them have them yet but we’re working on it,” said Swenk.

Which is why she’s introducing legislation at Monday night’s meeting to make violations a misdemeanor: increasing fines and making penalties tougher.

From 2016-2020, OSHP troopers wrote 13,943 citations for passing a stopped school bus and other school zone violations. 8 fatal crashes killed 8 people and another 1,923 were injured.

If the legislation is accepted, it will go to committee for discussion and then will be put up for a vote and then maybe into law in North Ridgeville

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

