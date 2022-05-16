City of Cleveland pays consulting firm $21K for two-day staff retreat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last month, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb held a two-day retreat for high-level cabinet members, costing the city more than $30,000.

According to city records obtained by 19 News, a Cincinnati-based firm was paid $21,500 to “facilitate” what Mayor Bibb described as a “team-building activities” in a memo to the participants.

In a memo from the mayor to staff, written one day before the event, he said “we are not operating optimally as a team,” admitting that’s normal under new leadership. pic.twitter.com/2o8gl2OAx0 — Jim Nelson (@JimNelsonTV) May 16, 2022

An invoice from V. Randolph Brown Consulting lists two representatives as facilitators for the event.

The rest of the expenses covered the facility rental, food and drinks, event setup and staffing.

The retreat was held on April 7-8 at a the Skylight Penthouse, a facility operated by Penthouse Events in Ohio City.

“I consider each of you important to achieving our mission of creating a city we can all be proud of,” Mayor Bibb wrote in a email to the participants. “However, we are not operating optimally as a team. While this is normal for any new leadership team, WE MUST course correct quickly to ensure we have a strong foundation for the months and years to come.”

The records were released after a 19 News submitted a public records request with the city.

When asked for comment, the mayor’s office released the following statement:

“Professional development and training of a leadership team is a best practice in change management. The administration took office on January 3rd with various levels of experience and expertise, but a common goal of serving the citizens of Cleveland to the best of our ability. This talented group of individuals had not worked together previously.

“We chose a facilitator with experience leading retreats for teams similar to ours in peer cities. They also have a unique certification to administer the Hermann Brain Dominance Instrument (HBDI) tool. Our team is receiving ongoing support and training from the tool.

“The value our team received from the retreat is worth the investment. We need to be thoughtful in our approach to transformational change. These two days represent the mayor’s commitment to provide the tools and expertise to keep us moving forward in a positive direction. It would be a disservice to our residents to not take time to plan and strategize at the leadership level for the good of our community.”

