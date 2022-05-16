2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL amid investigation, claims of sexual assault and harassment

Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson holds his jersey during a news conference at...
Cleveland Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson holds his jersey during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is set to meet with NFL officials in Houston later this week amid ongoing investigations into claims of sexual assault and sexual harassment, according to NFL insider Josina Anderson.

The news was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who said the NFL declined to comment on the meeting since a review is “active and ongoing.”

The meeting stems after 22 different women filed civil complaints against Watson claiming sexual assault and harassment in 2020 and 2021.

Watson was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March.

‘We are confident in Deshaun’: Watson trade to Cleveland Browns now official

Watson was not indicted on any of the charges after the case faced two grand juries, the most recent decision coming on March 24 from a second grand jury in Harris County, Tx.

Second grand jury in Texas declines to indict Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct charges

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said the QB would be “unlikely” to face the commissioner’s exempt list while at the yearly NFL owners meeting in March.

The Browns QB has yet to face a suspension and was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list during the 2021-22 NFL season while he was a member with the Texans.

Watson declined to play through the 2021-22 NFL season.

During his introductory press conference with the Browns, Watson denied all claims made by the 22 women.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

A Texas judge also ruled that Watson must say whether he had sex with any of the sex with the 18 therapists in a report from USA Today.

As of May 16, the NFL has yet to levy any suspension or punishment against the 26-year-old.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

SOURCE: ASU Athletics
Cleveland Browns sign QB Felix Harper after rookie minicamp tryout
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns release 2022 schedule
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and legend Bernie Kosar meet with Cleveland Rams players...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Bernie Kosar, supports local semi-pro team who saved man from burning home
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb to host youth football camp in Cleveland