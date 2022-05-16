2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo allegedly pulls gun on mother of his 2 kids, reports say

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game,...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo plays during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Rajon Rondo allegedly pulled a gun on the mother of his two kids and threatened to kill her, according to a report from TMZ.

NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told ESPN insider Malika Andrews that the league is aware of the report and is gathering more information.

According to the report from TMZ, Rondo, who was traded to the Cavs in 2021, got into a dispute with Ashley Bachelor, Rondo’s former partner, over their son’s laundry.

It was at this point that Rondo left the home and returned 15 minutes later when he allegedly proceeded to bang on the window with a firearm and threatened to kill her, TMZ reported.

Bachelor filed a protective order, which was signed off by a judge according to TMZ, saying the judge ordered Rondo to temporarily stay at least 500 feet away from Bachelor and awarded temporary custody of the two kids the couple shared.

Rondo has not been named a suspect and has not been arrested, TMZ reported.

