Euclid police name 2nd suspect in death of 13-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect has now been named in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy.

Maurco Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue.

Euclid police said Toler was struck by shots fired from a black Ford Escape.

The 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Euclid on Dec. 11, 2021. ((Source: Facebook))

In January, U.S. Marshals arrested Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland.

Jackson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improper discharging of a firearm. He will be back in court on May 18.

Duane Tra'Ron Jackson ((Source: WOIO))

On Monday, Euclid police named Leroy Billips as a second suspect.

Leroy Billips is wanted for homicide in connection to the shooting death of Maurco Toler that occurred on December 11,... Posted by Euclid Police Department on Monday, May 16, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

You can also submit tips to the U.S. Marshals by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.