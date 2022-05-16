Euclid police name 2nd suspect in death of 13-year-old boy
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A second suspect has now been named in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy.
Maurco Toler was shot and killed around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021 while standing in the front yard of a home in the 257000 block of Zeman Avenue.
Euclid police said Toler was struck by shots fired from a black Ford Escape.
In January, U.S. Marshals arrested Duane Tra’Ron Jackson, 18, of Cleveland.
Jackson is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and improper discharging of a firearm. He will be back in court on May 18.
On Monday, Euclid police named Leroy Billips as a second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid police at 216-289-8505 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
You can also submit tips to the U.S. Marshals by clicking here.
