Grand jury indicts 18-year-old Brunswick man accused of killing girlfriend

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Brunswick man arrested earlier this month after Brunswick police said he shot and killed his girlfriend, was indicted by the Medina County Grand Jury.

Logan Robertson was indicted on the charge of murder.

According to Brunswick police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. around 11 p.m. May 3.

When officers arrived, they found Alyssa Pinardo, 18.

Alyssa Pinardo ((Source: GoFundMe))

School officials confirm she was a senior at Brunswick High School.

Robertson is being held on a $5 million bond at the Medina County Jail.

Media Release On May 3, 2022 at approximately 11:02 p.m. units responded to the 4300 block of Southwick Boulevard for a...

There is no next court date scheduled at this time.

