Grand jury indicts suspect in video which shows guns pointed at a Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old South Euclid man arrested April 22 after a chase and a stand-off with Euclid police officers, Cleveland police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers (OSHP) was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Anthony Bonner was indicted on the charges of having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, carrying concealed weapons, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

Anthony Bonner ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Cleveland police, Bonner is a suspect in the viral video which was posted on social media earlier this month showing two men sitting in the front seat of a car waving around semi-automatic handguns and then pointing the guns at a Cleveland police officer who was sitting in a cruiser.

On Friday, April 22, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted in Euclid and a chase began when the driver refused to pull over, OSHP Sergeant Ray Santiago said.

An OSHP helicopter also provided aerial support in the chase.

The driver stopped in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood and ran inside a home in the 6900 block of Colfax Road, said Sergeant Santiago.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and Bonner was taken into custody a short time later.

Bonner will be back in court on May 25 for a pre-trial.

Bonner is also facing charges for an unrelated murder and will be back in court in August for a hearing on that case.

