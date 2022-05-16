A life remembered, and a murder unsolved after eight years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family and community came together at Edgewater Park on Sunday to remember a life lost, and seek justice for a murder unsolved.

May 22 will mark eight years since Antoine George lost his life.

George’s car was chased by someone in another vehicle back in 2014 near Kinsman. That’s according to his family.

George weaved through neighborhood streets trying to get to safety, but was shot and killed while driving, his car only stop after he crashed on East 137th.

George’s mother, Erma George; his son, Dekha Hardrick, now ten years old; and family from as far away as Florida gathered at the park on what would have been George’s 41st birthday.

“We’re here trying to make sure his memory stays alive and to let people know we loved him and we want justice. We want to know who did this and we pray they come forward to say I was wrong for what I did and I want to take whatever consequences are coming to me for that. Because you owe us that,” Erma George said.

Antoine’s sister Bryanna George couldn’t fight back the tears as she talked about her brother who always told her it was important to keep the family together, “Today is a hard day. Next week will be even harder because today he’s not with us, and he’s not going to be with us next week and we still don’t have justice.”

It’s been eight years since Antoine’s death and eight years without justice. But the Cleveland man’s family has never given up hope, and there’s faith a new detective assigned to the case will catch the person responsible for robbing a family of a life with a son, father, brother, nephew and friend, “It’s everything, it’s everything because my grandson has no answers,” Erma George told 19 News.

As loved ones and friends released blue balloons into sky in Antoine’s memory they say the only meaningful gift to the family now is an arrest, and a day in court so the killer has to answer why he took the most precious gift of a young man’s life.

