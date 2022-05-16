2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man accidentally shoots relative while showing off new gun, Lake County Sheriff says

(East Erie Street, Painesville)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a 62-year-old man accidentally shot his relative Saturday evening in Concord Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened while the men were showing off a new gun.

This happened around 6 p.m. in the 7800 block of Ravenna Road.

The 62-year-old “failed to make sure the firearm was unloaded and pulled the trigger,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

That’s when the 24-year-old relative was shot, and the sheriff’s office said the bullet went through his left foot.

EMS took the 24-year-old to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, and he was later life-flighted to a Cleveland hospital.

The sheriff’s office issued a reminder to firearm owners to follow all safety practices when handling a gun.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old Brunswick man accused of killing girlfriend
Correy Hill (Source: U.S. Marshalls)
Reward offered for Lorain County fugitive who failed to show up at his sentencing
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says