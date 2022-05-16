Man accidentally shoots relative while showing off new gun, Lake County Sheriff says

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a 62-year-old man accidentally shot his relative Saturday evening in Concord Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened while the men were showing off a new gun.

This happened around 6 p.m. in the 7800 block of Ravenna Road.

The 62-year-old “failed to make sure the firearm was unloaded and pulled the trigger,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

That’s when the 24-year-old relative was shot, and the sheriff’s office said the bullet went through his left foot.

EMS took the 24-year-old to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office, and he was later life-flighted to a Cleveland hospital.

The sheriff’s office issued a reminder to firearm owners to follow all safety practices when handling a gun.

