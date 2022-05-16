Man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s was indicted Friday in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

James Kimbrough III is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Authorities allege Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road in Sheffield Village.

He was arrested April 16 at a duplex on Shaffer Drive in Lorain following a months-long manhunt.

Milenna Lopez (woio)

Lopez, a manager at the McDonald’s, was on a break and heading to her vehicle when police said Kimbrough later shot her.

There’s no word yet on when Kimbrough will be back in court.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.