2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend outside Sheffield Village McDonald’s

James Kimbrough (Source: Lorain County Jail)
James Kimbrough (Source: Lorain County Jail)(Source: Lorain County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend outside McDonald’s was indicted Friday in the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas.

James Kimbrough III is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

Authorities allege Kimbrough shot and killed Milenna Lopez, 24, on Jan. 6 in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Detroit Road in Sheffield Village.

He was arrested April 16 at a duplex on Shaffer Drive in Lorain following a months-long manhunt.

Milenna Lopez
Milenna Lopez (woio)

Lopez, a manager at the McDonald’s, was on a break and heading to her vehicle when police said Kimbrough later shot her.

There’s no word yet on when Kimbrough will be back in court.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
Video shows multi-car crash in Bratenahl after deer runs onto interstate
Video shows multi-car crash in Bratenahl after deer runs onto interstate
(Source: WOIO)
Akron bank robber jumps counter, orders everyone to the floor
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos