Maple Heights Police: 14-year-old girl missing
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Mikayla Curry was last seen May 16 after leaving her home, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.
Mikayla is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 141 pounds, police said.
Mikayla has brown hair that is worn in a short ponytail and was last seen wearing an ankle bracelet, police said.
She left home wearing a black shirt, light-colored blue jeans and white Nike Air Max shoes and was carrying a black UGG purse, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.