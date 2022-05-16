2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights Police: 14-year-old girl missing

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for the community’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Mikayla Curry was last seen May 16 after leaving her home, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.

Mikayla Curry has been missing since leaving her home on May 16.
Mikayla Curry has been missing since leaving her home on May 16.(Source: Maple Heights Police Department)

Mikayla is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 141 pounds, police said.

Mikayla has brown hair that is worn in a short ponytail and was last seen wearing an ankle bracelet, police said.

She left home wearing a black shirt, light-colored blue jeans and white Nike Air Max shoes and was carrying a black UGG purse, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Maple Heights Police Department at 216-662-1234 or detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.

