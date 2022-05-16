2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medical examiner identifies man killed in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The person killed early Saturday morning in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the victim is 20-year-old Chris’Shon Coleman, of Cleveland.

He died after being taken to University Hospitals, according to the medical examiner.

The homicide happened around 3:30 a.m. near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) confirmed.

Coleman’s death is under investigation by Cleveland police, CMHA said.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information; we’ve not yet heard back.

