Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce

By Katie Tercek
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is looking for action after an elementary school employee allegedly grabbed her child by the collar of his sweatshirt.

Lorelei Paden told 19 News the man who did it was a janitor working at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Eastlake.

According to Paden, the janitor proceeded to jerk her son forward.

The janitor then screamed in the boy’s face, Paden said, while pointing a finger at him.

She said the janitor did this all because her son spilled BBQ sauce.

“I don’t understand how an individual, an adult who should know better and know to control their emotions, which is what we’re trying to teach our children in these schools, can just go ahead and do that,” Paden said. “They may feel that it is resolved. But I for sure do not.”

Paden said her biggest fear is that this employee didn’t get appropriately reprimanded.

Willoughby Eastlake City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thompson told 19 News there was action taken.

“This employee has not returned to this building since engaging in an incident with a student. Furthermore, the employee will not be returning to the building for the purpose of employment again,” Thompson said.

Paden, though, said there is still something to be done.

“Why didn’t he own up to it? Why didn’t he come forward and say look I made a mistake? He didn’t. We have yet to hear an apology from him. We heard an apology from the superintendent,” said Paden.

