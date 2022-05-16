Northeast Ohio Weather: Showers in the area today; cooler the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through early this morning. Showers will be in the area today. Most of the rain came down early. Scattered instability showers around this afternoon. Cooler air continues to build in. High temperatures today in the 60s to around 70 degrees. The sky clears tonight. Temperatures fall into the 40s area wide. Sunshine tomorrow with afternoon temperatures only in the 60 to 65 degree range. Warmer air approaches Wednesday. Expect more clouds and a round of showers in the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.