Off-duty Cleveland police officer involved in deadly shooting in Milwaukee, WI

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland police officer was involved in a deadly shooting in Milwaukee, Wi. on Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

The off-duty officer, whose name is not being released, was not injured.

Milwaukee police are handing the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

