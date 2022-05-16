Off-duty Cleveland police officer involved in deadly shooting in Milwaukee, WI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An off-duty Cleveland police officer was involved in a deadly shooting in Milwaukee, Wi. on Sunday, May 15.

Cleveland police said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

The off-duty officer, whose name is not being released, was not injured.

Milwaukee police are handing the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

