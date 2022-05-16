Pedestrian struck on I-90 in Cleveland
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was struck on I-90 Eastbound Monday afternoon.
According to Cleveland police, the accident happened just before 2 p.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd exit.
The victim may have been struck after exiting his disabled vehicle, said police.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
