Reward offered for Lorain County fugitive who failed to show up at his sentencing

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshalls are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive convicted of shooting a woman in October 2020.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Correy Hill was found guilty of felonious assault, weapons under disablity, unlawful use of a weapon for the shooting on Glen Oaks Blvd. in Sheffield Township.

Hill, 33, never showed up for his sentencing and remains on the loose, said the U.S. Marshals.

He is last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)

