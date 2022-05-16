2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Reward offered for Lorain County fugitive who failed to show up at his sentencing

Correy Hill (Source: U.S. Marshalls)
Correy Hill (Source: U.S. Marshalls)((Source: U.S. Marshals))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshalls are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a fugitive convicted of shooting a woman in October 2020.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Correy Hill was found guilty of felonious assault, weapons under disablity, unlawful use of a weapon for the shooting on Glen Oaks Blvd. in Sheffield Township.

Hill, 33, never showed up for his sentencing and remains on the loose, said the U.S. Marshals.

He is last known to be living in the Lorain and Cleveland areas.

Anyone with information should call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
(Source: WOIO)
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

Latest News

Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
Grand jury indicts 18-year-old Brunswick man accused of killing girlfriend
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says
3 taken to hospitals after crash on Cleveland’s East Side, EMS says