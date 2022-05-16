St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lorain helping refugees

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Inside St. Mary’s Ukranian Orthodox Church in Lorain on Sunday, there are prayers for peace.

One week ago, Natalia Glotova and her two children, David and Anastasia arrived here from war-torn Ukraine, helped by the members of this community.

Father Dmitri Belenki welcomed them at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Natalia spoke with 19 News in Ukrainian as Father Belenki translates.

Click here, If you would like to help Ukrainian refugees in Lorain County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.