Summit County horse euthanized after testing positive for incurable virus

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a Summit County horse was euthanized after testing positive for an incurable virus.

The illness, called equine infectious anemia, is defined by the ODNR as a ”blood-borne infectious viral disease that produces a persistent infection and may potentially be fatal.”

According to the ODNR, equine infectious anemia can be spread by biting flies and blood transmission through needles.

The horse was quarantined after testing negative and then positive; it was humanely euthanized on May 8.

There are no approved vaccinations or treatments for equine infectious anemia in the United States, the ODNR said.

The last known case of equine infectious anemia in Ohio was back in 2016.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

