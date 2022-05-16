UH doctor explains how those impacted by Buffalo grocery store shooting can begin to heal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tops supermarket shooting that killed 10 people has touched those not only in Buffalo but across the country.

Between the trauma and stress, some may be feeling overwhelmed.

Dr. Edward Barksdale Jr. at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital explained how healing from trauma begins.

“The effects cause mental distress and the only way we deal with that stress or the post-traumatic stress disorder that results from that is through, in my mind, counseling, discussions, sometimes therapy,” Dr. Barksdale said.

He said conversations are important in the healing process.

“We need to have discussions about guns, we need to have discussions about safety, and race,” Dr. Barksdale said. “I think the more we discuss this it allows our entire country to come to terms with the things that may be driving violence.”

Police are calling this mass shooting “racially motivated violent extremism.” Of the 13 people shot, 11 of them are Black.

“The way we help our African American community heal and our majority community heal is that we need some form of reconciliation, some form of redemption because, in my opinion, these are deep-rooted issues,” Dr. Barksdale said.

A tragic event like this can leave deep wounds that can take time to heal. Dr. Barksdale said it’s important we work through this trauma for ourselves and our community.

“We need to eliminate fear, the fear of going into the grocery store, the fear of people who don’t look like us, the fear of fear, and embrace a sense of community or connection,” Dr. Barksdale said.

