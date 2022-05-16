2 Strong 4 Bullies
Video shows multi-car crash in Bratenahl after deer runs onto interstate

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Video just released to 19 News shows a deer run onto the interstate and cause a six car crash.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Eddy Road.

The accident was caught by camera by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

19 News obtained the video through a public records request.

It shows a deer cross several lanes of traffic and run into a car, which started a chain reaction of crashes.

After being hit, the deer gets up and runs out of the video’s frame.

Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, according to Bratenahl police.

