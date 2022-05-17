13-year-old boy driving Amish buggy, 2 others injured during Geauga County crash
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving an Amish horse-drawn buggy and a Chevrolet Malibu.
The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of State Route 168 and Shedd Road in the Burton Township area.
Crash investigators said the 13-year-old boy who was driving the buggy and a 20-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries after they were struck from behind by the car operated by a Warren resident.
All three were transported to area hospitals for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol said impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
