19-year-old man killed during shootout with others he threatened, Cleveland police say

File photo of crime scene tape.
File photo of crime scene tape.(WGCL)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead following an exchange of gunfire Monday evening on the city of Cleveland’s East side.

Officers responded to Dove Avenue and East 109th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of the shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old man, who officials are identifying as a suspect, at the scene with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to University Hospitals where he died from his injuries.

Homicide investigators were called to the shooting scene and learned that the 19-year-old man was involved in an earlier argument with two other males.

The 19-year-old left the area, but he later returned to Dove Avenue and began shooting at three victims who were in the driveway, according to Cleveland police.

Detectives said two of the victims pulled out guns and returned fire, hitting the 19-year-old suspect in the neck.

A 51-year-old woman who lives on Dove Avenue was also hit during the exchange of gunfire. She was taken to University Hospitals for treatment to a leg injury.

Police said a person of interest has been identified, but the shooting remains under investigation.

