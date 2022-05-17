$1M bond set for man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children days before her birthday was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

Charm Gray, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6.

Charm Gray ((Source: Dorothy Walwyn))

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Tara Howard (Source: Provided to WOIO)

Witnesses told 19 News an argument was heard in the area before a gunshot was fired.

Howard’s family celebrated her life on Mother’s Day.

Gray is being held on a $1 million bond and will return to court on June 28.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.