2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$1M bond set for man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of 5

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of murdering a Cleveland mother of five children days before her birthday was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.

Charm Gray, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Tara Howard on May 6.

Charm Gray
Charm Gray((Source: Dorothy Walwyn))

Howard, 44, was found inside her home on East 125th Street in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood.

Tara Howard
Tara Howard(Source: Provided to WOIO)

Witnesses told 19 News an argument was heard in the area before a gunshot was fired.

Howard’s family celebrated her life on Mother’s Day.

Gray is being held on a $1 million bond and will return to court on June 28.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Akron to use $5.4M to pave 45 miles of roads
Teresa Lawson is being in the abuse case of a 3-month-old baby
Babysitter accused of ‘recklessly’ abusing 3-month-old girl offered plea deal
19 News
Mom says janitor grabbed Eastlake elementary student by shirt collar over BBQ sauce
Allegiant Air will soon offer 2 more flights to Florida out of Akron-Canton Airport