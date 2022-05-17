2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 women wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items, Summit County Sheriffs say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and Summit County Sheriffs are asking for the community’s help to track them down.

The incident happened on April 29, when the two women shoplifted from ACME Market location on Massillon Road in Green, according to a Facebook post from the department.

We need your assistance. On April 29th, two females shoplifted over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Acme on...

Posted by Summit County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

In the video posted by the department, the two ran to a black SUV after being seen by security.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and...
Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and Summit County Sheriffs are asking for the community’s help to track them down.(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)
Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and...
Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and Summit County Sheriffs are asking for the community’s help to track them down.(Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

People with any information on the two, the car or the driver has been asked to call detectives 330-630-6317.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Police lights
Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program
A suspicious package was found at the Akron City Fire Department on May 17.
County bomb squad called after suspicious package was found at Akron Fire Station
Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program
Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program
(FILE)
Traffic fatalities up 10% in Ohio, 10.5% nationwide