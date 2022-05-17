2 women wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items, Summit County Sheriffs say

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and Summit County Sheriffs are asking for the community’s help to track them down.

The incident happened on April 29, when the two women shoplifted from ACME Market location on Massillon Road in Green, according to a Facebook post from the department.

We need your assistance. On April 29th, two females shoplifted over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Acme on... Posted by Summit County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

In the video posted by the department, the two ran to a black SUV after being seen by security.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and Summit County Sheriffs are asking for the community’s help to track them down. (Source: Summit County Sheriff's Office)

People with any information on the two, the car or the driver has been asked to call detectives 330-630-6317.

