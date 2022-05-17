2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

71-year-old Lorain man injured in home invasion, juvenile in custody

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - One juvenile male is in custody for allegedly attacking a 71-year-old man inside his home.

According to Lorain Police Detective Sanders Sanchez, three juvenile males wearing masks went to the victim’s home on Lorain’s west side on May 13.

When the victim opened his door, police said the suspects threatened him with a shovel, pushed him to the floor and stole money, his cell phone and other items.

Police said due to a recent medical condition, the man could not get off the ground and call for help for about an hour.

The victim told officers he had paid the same teens the day before to do yard work at his home.

Detective Sanchez said officers executed a search warrant at a home on Tait Street Tuesday morning, took one juvenile in custody and recovered several of the stolen items.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sanchez at 440-204-2105.

