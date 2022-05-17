Allegiant Air will soon offer 2 more flights to Florida out of Akron-Canton Airport

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting in October, Allegiant Air will offer services to two additional Flordia cities out of Akron-Canton Airport.

The first flight to Orlando/Sanford will be on Oct. 6. Prices start at $38, which is one way, per person.

The second flight will begin Nov. 19 to Fort Lauderdale. Those flights are also $38, one way, per person.

Optional baggage charges may apply.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.