Another Akron pizza driver robbed at gunpoint

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A pizza driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening while making a delivery on Lindenwood Avenue.

Akron police said the robbery happened around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Lindenwood Ave.

The driver told police he was sent to multiple locations to deliver the pizza, but they were all incorrect.

While on Lindenwood, the driver told police he was waved down by an unknown suspect, who pointed a gun at him and demanded cash.

Once the robber got the cash, he fled on foot.

Akron police said the suspect is only described as a Black male, age 15-17, and thin. He was wearing a red sweatshirt and flip flops.

On March 23, a Marco’s Pizza driver was robbed at gunpoint on Mila Court.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

