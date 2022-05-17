Babysitter accused of ‘recklessly’ abusing 3-month-old girl expected to change plea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A plea change is expected from the 51-year-old babysitter who is facing charges for allegedly abusing a 3-month-old child.

A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas hearing for Teresa Lawson is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Records show that Lawson was originally indicted on three counts of endangering children, and one count each of felonious assault and domestic violence stemming from a November 2021 incident.

According to investigators, Lawson “recklessly” abused the child.

Lawson claimed to police that the baby’s injuries were a result of an accident.

The child suffered a brain bleed, seizures, and bruises as a result of the alleged abuse, according to the girl’s family.

Lawson was previously convicted of assault in Missouri in 1998.

This story will be updated.

