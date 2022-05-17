Cleveland Browns player says his doctor died attacking gunman at California church
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Browns player said his primary care physician was the man who died while stopping the suspect who opened fire inside the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif. on Sunday.
Johnny Stanton called Dr. John Cheng an “absolute hero” for his actions.
Authorities said the 52-year-old doctor initially tackled the suspect, allowing other parishioners to restrain him with extension cords until authorities arrived.
Dr. Cheng died and five others were wounded during the apparent hate-based attack.
