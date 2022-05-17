2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland council condemns bill that would censor topics of diversity, sexual orientation in schools

FILE - Children learning in the classroom.
FILE - Children learning in the classroom.(WALB)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland council members approved a resolution during Monday’s meeting that condemns an Ohio bill that, if passed into law, would prohibit teachers in schools across the state from discussing lessons that involve diversity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

RELATED: Controversial Ohio bill would ban teaching children topics of race, sexual orientation

According to the resolution:

“This bill attempts to erase and exclude LGBTQ+, Black, brown, Indigenous, Asian, Asian American, Pacific Islanders and other historically marginalized people from the classroom and is exceptionally cruel to these community members, their families, and anyone who loves them; the broad, open-ended ban on race and gender-related topics constitutes an attack on the freedom to learn of every young person in Ohio and deprives them of a well-rounded education, and puts Ohio’s most vulnerable students in unsafe and unwelcoming classrooms.”

Cleveland city council members also state in the newly-approved resolution that House Bill 616 would make Ohio less inviting for potential new companies, investors, and residents.

House Bill 616 was introduced by two Republican state representatives on April 4.

“Children deserve a quality education that is fair, unbiased and age appropriate,” State Rep. Mike Loychik, of Bazetta, said. “This legislation promotes free and fair discussion.”

