Cleveland firefighters respond to building on Case Western University’s Campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A scare on the campus of Case Western University Tuesday morning.

A building on Circle Drive was evacuated around 11 a.m. after someone thought they smelled a chlorine leak.

Cleveland firefighters responded and determined it was not a chlorine leak, but rather a leak from the air conditioning unit, which has a similar smell.

There was no danger to anyone and people were allowed back in the building.

A repair part is also being brought to the building so the leak can be fixed.

