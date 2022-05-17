Cleveland Police need help locating 12-year-old female

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for your help in locating 12-year-old Jaynelle Moshey of Cleveland. Jaynelle was last seen today at around 230pm at her home in the 1800 block of Lampson Road. She is believed to have run away and maybe in the company of a juvenile male.

Anyone with information please call 216-621-1234 or 911. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

