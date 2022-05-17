County bomb squad called after suspicious package was found at Akron Fire Station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Bomb Squad was called after a suspicious package was found at the Akron Fire Department on May 17, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department and Lt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

The Akron Police Department and Akron Fire Department noticed the suspicious package at the station, located at 952 E. Exchange St., at 11:05 a.m., according to a joint press release from the departments.

After an initial investigation, the bomb squad was requested at the station, the press release said.

Police and fire crews worked to create a perimeter and blocked off the area, Laughlin said.

There was no explosion and nobody was hurt, Laughlin said.

Officials said the scene was cleared at 12:33 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

