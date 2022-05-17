2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

County bomb squad called after suspicious package was found at Akron Fire Station

A suspicious package was found at the Akron City Fire Department on May 17.
A suspicious package was found at the Akron City Fire Department on May 17.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Bomb Squad was called after a suspicious package was found at the Akron Fire Department on May 17, according to Capt. David Laughlin of the Akron Police Department and Lt. Sierjie Lash of the Akron Fire Department.

The Akron Police Department and Akron Fire Department noticed the suspicious package at the station, located at 952 E. Exchange St., at 11:05 a.m., according to a joint press release from the departments.

After an initial investigation, the bomb squad was requested at the station, the press release said.

Police and fire crews worked to create a perimeter and blocked off the area, Laughlin said.

There was no explosion and nobody was hurt, Laughlin said.

Officials said the scene was cleared at 12:33 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Dump truck, ODOT vehicle explode after Summit County crash on I-77 (video)
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says
6 ATVs, Dodge Charger, marijuana, guns, drugs seized on Cleveland’s West Side, OSHP says

Latest News

Two women are wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Green, and...
2 women wanted after stealing over $1,000 worth of items, Summit County Sheriffs say
Police lights
Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program
Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program
Westlake Police urges residents to utilize department’s crime prevention program
(FILE)
Traffic fatalities up 10% in Ohio, 10.5% nationwide